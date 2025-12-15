Critical Analysis: Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) and Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flight Centre has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and Flight Centre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 15.97% -126.58% 8.08% Flight Centre N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $1.18 billion 7.66 $172.04 million $2.45 44.34 Flight Centre $1.80 billion 0.99 $70.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Planet Fitness and Flight Centre”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Planet Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flight Centre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Planet Fitness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Planet Fitness and Flight Centre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 0 3 11 2 2.94 Flight Centre 0 0 1 1 3.50

Planet Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $119.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Planet Fitness’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than Flight Centre.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Flight Centre on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. It engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the company operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. It also provides tour operations, hotel management, and destination management services. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, and cievents. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

