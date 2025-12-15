aPriori Price Tops $0.11 (APR)

aPriori (APR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last week, aPriori has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. aPriori has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and $11.49 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aPriori token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About aPriori

aPriori’s genesis date was October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 tokens. aPriori’s official website is apr.io. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori.

Buying and Selling aPriori

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 185,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.10255823 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,962,301.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aPriori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aPriori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aPriori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

