Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (UTK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $762.61 thousand worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 704,112,145 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is www.xmoney.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

