Comparing EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EverQuote and Fidelis Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 3 2 3.17 Fidelis Insurance 1 5 4 0 2.30

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.47%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Fidelis Insurance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote 8.36% 38.19% 25.60% Fidelis Insurance -0.56% -0.94% -0.18%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares EverQuote and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EverQuote has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelis Insurance has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Fidelis Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $500.19 million 1.99 $32.17 million $1.43 19.40 Fidelis Insurance $2.42 billion 0.87 $113.30 million ($0.05) -380.68

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EverQuote beats Fidelis Insurance on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

