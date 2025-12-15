Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,170 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.26% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

FLMI opened at $24.82 on Monday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.