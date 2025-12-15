Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 17,959 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,959 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 207.4% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of BITB stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

