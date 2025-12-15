Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,966 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,924,000. Nautilus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $887.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $919.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $800.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

