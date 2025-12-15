Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 13,406 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $210.61 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $213.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.31 and a 200-day moving average of $191.32. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

