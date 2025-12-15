Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,979 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $3,066,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

