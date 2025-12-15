Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.36% of Xometry worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xometry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xometry by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Xometry by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XMTR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CFO James Miln sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $37,203.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,949.56. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,880. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,005 shares of company stock valued at $631,147 over the last three months. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xometry Price Performance

XMTR opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 0.86. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

