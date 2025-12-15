Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 39,627 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,627 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sanmina worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Sanmina by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

SANM opened at $160.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.59. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

