Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $12.59 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $94.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

