Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tutor Perini worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at $3,228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 54.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 47,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 4,154,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,736,623.09. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Arkley bought 24,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,589,597.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 176,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,293,417.20. This trade represents a 16.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,870,313 and sold 325,000 shares worth $21,147,376. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

TPC stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Tutor Perini’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

