Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.79% of ADTRAN worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in ADTRAN by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in ADTRAN by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTN opened at $8.31 on Monday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Thomas R. Stanton purchased 40,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $300,002.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,763.68. This trade represents a 4.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Santo acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,594 shares in the company, valued at $213,283.88. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 59,937 shares of company stock worth $449,754 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

