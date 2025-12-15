Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 565 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 129.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Mizuho raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,171.83.

ASML Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,080.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,039.93 and its 200 day moving average is $877.67. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.80%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.