Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Holdings Increased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,244,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $3,507,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $262.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $367.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.92.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $536,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,361,179.27. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,284 shares of company stock valued at $41,648,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.