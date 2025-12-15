NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 246.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.57% of NeoGenomics worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $3,281,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 407,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,238 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,319,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,503,000 after buying an additional 426,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 target price on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.59.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $250,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,996. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

