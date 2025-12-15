Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,743 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pitney Bowes worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $10.22 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

