Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 4,577 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,464 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC's holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 450,099 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 42.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 179,309 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 39,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $192.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $178.64 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.53.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $230.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

