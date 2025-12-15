Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 621,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,201,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Financial LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.5% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $225,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 4.4%

NYSE:CAT opened at $597.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $279.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $627.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,061 shares of company stock worth $41,949,366. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.16.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

