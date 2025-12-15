Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 67,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $211.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $213.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

