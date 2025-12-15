Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Agree Realty by 122.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.50 price objective on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,610.64. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,986,017. The trade was a 4.76% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,042 shares of company stock worth $2,045,778. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

