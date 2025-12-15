Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 and last traded at GBX 0.65. 2,552,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,222,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60.

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £23.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.96.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

