MNEE (MNEE) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MNEE (MNEE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One MNEE token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges. MNEE has a market capitalization of $103.23 million and approximately $86.99 thousand worth of MNEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MNEE has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,585.77 or 0.99889302 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,567.83 or 0.99887750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MNEE Token Profile

MNEE’s genesis date was April 25th, 2024. MNEE’s total supply is 103,308,912 tokens. MNEE’s official website is www.mnee.io. MNEE’s official Twitter account is @mnee_cash.

MNEE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNEE (MNEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MNEE has a current supply of 103,308,912.1233. The last known price of MNEE is 0.99879777 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $88,382.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mnee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

