Munro Partners Takes $56.57 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Munro Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,568,000. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Munro Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 836,633 shares of company stock valued at $303,612,352 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $359.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

