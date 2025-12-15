Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 27,021 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 918.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 86.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $271,421.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,413.06. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 3.9%

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.73. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $102.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 15.93%.The company had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.