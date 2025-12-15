Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDA

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,274 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $2,688,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 103.04%.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $136,071.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,628.20. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

