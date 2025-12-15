UMA Hits Market Cap of $66.94 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $66.94 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,585.77 or 0.99889302 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,567.83 or 0.99887750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 126,954,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,982,185 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

