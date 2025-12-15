Amigo (LON:AMGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Amigo had a negative net margin of 438.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%.
Amigo Trading Down 16.7%
Shares of AMGO stock opened at GBX 0.50 on Monday. Amigo has a twelve month low of GBX 0.16 and a twelve month high of GBX 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.32.
