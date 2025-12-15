Amigo (LON:AMGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Amigo had a negative net margin of 438.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%.

Amigo Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of AMGO stock opened at GBX 0.50 on Monday. Amigo has a twelve month low of GBX 0.16 and a twelve month high of GBX 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.32.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

