Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495,591 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.07% of Flowserve worth $73,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.2% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Flowserve by 47.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,295.89. This trade represents a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,713.16. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Down 2.9%

FLS stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.