MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Acquires New Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH owned 0.09% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,378,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 97,035 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 162,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,082,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,452.59. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 2.4%

MEG stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $943.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.46 million. Research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

