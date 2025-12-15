MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Acquires Shares of 8,771 Masco Corporation $MAS

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,771 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $82.18.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

