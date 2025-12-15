MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Buys New Shares in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.63.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $5,253,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,904.40. This represents a 25.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $150.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.46.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

