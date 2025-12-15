MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Makes New $830,000 Investment in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,078 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE DVN opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.88.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 15.56%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.