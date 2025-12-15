Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 14,952 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Corteva worth $76,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,519 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,769.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,897 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Corteva by 1,365.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,809,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,309 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Corteva by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,454,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

