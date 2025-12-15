KeyCorp $KEY Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.43% of KeyCorp worth $82,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,572,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,880 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 575,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in KeyCorp by 175.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 447,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 284,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.26.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.23%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

