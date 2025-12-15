MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,148,943. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

