MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Makes New $762,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.9% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 125,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 127.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 620,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,553,000 after purchasing an additional 348,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $116.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

