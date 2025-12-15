MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PM stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $238.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

