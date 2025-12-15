Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hawkins as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Hawkins by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other news, VP Drew M. Grahek acquired 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 39,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,117.60. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

