22,021 Shares in The New York Times Company $NYT Bought by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,492,000 after purchasing an additional 698,433 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,265,000 after buying an additional 1,836,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,257,000 after buying an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New York Times by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,292,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,622,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,091,000 after acquiring an additional 714,317 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

New York Times Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYT opened at $67.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.01 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

