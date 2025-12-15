MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Acquires Shares of 14,664 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 131,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.02.

Shares of IFF opened at $63.26 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -98.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

