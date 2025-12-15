MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $741.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $664.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $790.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.45.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

