MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Invests $1.53 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,354 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $1,044,354,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after acquiring an additional 481,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $267.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.99 and a 200 day moving average of $319.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total transaction of $31,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,383,885.76. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 784,429 shares of company stock worth $238,517,574 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

