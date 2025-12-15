Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,526 Shares of Globant S.A. $GLOB

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Globant by 194.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Globant by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Globant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 33.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Globant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Globant Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Globant stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $229.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $617.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.