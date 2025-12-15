Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,009,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $378,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205,143 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $130,434,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after buying an additional 5,178,118 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lyft by 83,744.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,144,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 3,141,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John David Risher bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $99,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,802,296 shares in the company, valued at $233,685,460.80. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $29,686.50. Following the sale, the director owned 34,278 shares in the company, valued at $694,129.50. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Lyft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

