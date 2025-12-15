MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Makes New Investment in BlackRock $BLK

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.5% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,088.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,092.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,089.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total value of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,346.42. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,180.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,360.00 to $1,340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,313.65.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

