MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Takes $2.35 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $211.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $212.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

