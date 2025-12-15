MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.4%

ODFL stock opened at $159.49 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $209.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average is $149.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.