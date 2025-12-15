MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Invests $1.49 Million in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $103.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.22 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $123.11.
Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 183.11% and a net margin of 10.89%.Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.28%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
